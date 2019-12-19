Amazon reduces Kwikset’s Obsidian Touchscreen Deadbolt to $70.50 (Save $100+)

Amazon is offering the Kwikset Obsidian Touchscreen Deadbolt (99530-001) for $70.39 shipped. Also available at Walmart. That’s up $108 off the going rate found at retailers like Focus Camera and is within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. When it comes to appearance, this Kwikset deadbolt delivers a unique, simple, and modern aesthetic. You’ll be able to add up to 16 different user codes, providing you with enough flexibility to give each family member a memorable code. At the moment, this lock is due to arrive before Christmas, allowing you to install it ahead of time and make entry much easier for anyone you’re hosting throughout the holidays. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Achieve the look in the photo above when using a bit of today’s savings to pick up Kwikset’s Halifax Door Handle for $25. It too features a satin nickel finish and a modern look that’s sure to bring your front door up to speed with current trends.

While you’re upgrading your home, why not have a look at the smart plug deals we found this morning. They’re priced from $10 and some of the options are even HomeKit-compatible. Head over and see what the selection includes.

Kwikset Obsidian Touchscreen Deadbolt features:

Modern Design – Sleek, low-profile design with a glass-like surface

Keyless Convenience – Enter your home with user codes instead of having to carry keys

User Codes – Up to 16 customizable user codes and master code option for increased security

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!