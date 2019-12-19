Smart plug deals from $10: iHome with HomeKit $21, more

Amazon offers the iHome ISP6X Wi-Fi Smart Plug with HomeKit support for $20.98 Prime shipped. For comparison, it typically sells for up to $30 at Best Buy and today’s offer is the second-best we’ve tracked in 2019. With support for nearly every smart home platform, including HomeKit, Alexa and Google Assistant, this plug is ideal for any setup. Best of all? It only blocks one outlet at a time. Rated 4+ stars by over 50% of Amazon reviewers. More deals below from $10.

Nest up, Best Buy has the TP-Link HS105 Kasa Smart Plug for $10. Free shipping is available for all or you can opt for in-store pickup as well. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $20 here with today’s deal being a new all-time low on a single unit. Features include support for Alexa and Google Assistant, a minimalistic design that only covers one outlet and more. Put the free smartphone app to work and create schedules, which help cut down on unnecessary energy usage. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

iHome ISP6X Wi-Fi Smart Plug features:

Works with Alexa for voice control (Alexa device sold separately)

Broadest smart home platform support, compatible with – Amazon Alexa, Google assistant, Apple home kit, IFTTT, SmartThings, Nest, wink

Wi-Fi enabled wall plug lets you control small appliances using 1800 watts or under, great for controlling lights, window air conditioners, fans, portable heaters, coffee makers, home audio systems and more

Global remote access. 24/7 control and notifications with iHome’s highly secure and encrypted data and privacy protection.

Slim design fits into any standard 120 vac outlet, leaving second outlet free, or plug in two smart plugs

