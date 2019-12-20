Amazon’s 4K Blu-ray sale starts at $36: Batman, The Matrix, DC, more

Today only, as part of its Last-Minute Deals, Amazon is offering various Warner Bros. 4K Blu-ray collections from $35.76. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is The Dark Knight Trilogy for $43.99. That’s down from the usual $60 price tag. Enjoy the entire Dark Knight trilogy at a discount this holiday season as Bruce Wayne takes on the corruption of Gotham. You can enjoy 4K and HDR here, bringing the iconic trilogy to life in a whole new way. Rated 4.5/5 stars. More below.

In Batman Begins, director Christopher Nolan explores the origins of the legendary Dark Knight. In the wake of his parents’ murders, disillusioned heir Bruce Wayne (Christian Bale) travels the world seeking the means to fight injustice and turn fear against those who prey on the fearful.

In The Dark Knight, Batman sets out to destroy organized crime in Gotham. The trio proves effective. But soon the three find themselves prey to a rising criminal mastermind known as The Joker (Heath Ledger), who thrusts Gotham into anarchy and forces Batman closer to crossing the fine line between hero and vigilante.

In The Dark Knight Rises, eight years ago, after assuming the blame for D.A. Harvey Den’s death, a disgraced Batman mysteriously vanished. But everything changes with the appearance of a cunning cat burglar and the arrival of Bane, a ruthless madman. Bane’s reign of terror forces Bruce out of his self-imposed exile and into the ultimate battle for Gotham City’s survival and his own.