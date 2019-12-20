Today’s Gold Box has watches from just $18: Fossil, Casio, Nine West, more

Today only, as part of its Last-Minute Deals, Amazon is offering up to 50% off various watches from some of the biggest names out there. Deals start at $18 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout is the Fossil Men’s Grant Sport Leather Watch for $55. It typically goes for closer to $100 with today’s deal being a match of the Amazon all-time low price. This watch delivers a classic look, thanks to its leather band and stainless steel styling. Notable features include a water-resistant design to 165-feet, separate dials to track hours, minutes, and seconds, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars by hundreds of Amazon reviewers. Head below for more.

A nice low-cost option comes from Nine West with its women’s bracelet watch at $19.99. It usually sells for around $30. With Rose Gold styling and a lightweight design, this affordable watch is certainly an easy gift for the holiday season. It has great ratings as well.

Make sure to check out the rest of today’s sale for additional deals on watches at all price points and styles.

Fossil Men’s Grant Sport Watch features:

Case size: 44mm; Band size: 22mm; quartz movement with luminous 3-hand analog display; mineral crystal face; imported

Round gold tone plated stainless steel case with blue dial and Roman numerals

Genuine brown leather band with buckle closure; interchangeable with all Fossil 22mm watch straps

Multifunction watch with stopwatch functionality; three separate dials to track hours, minutes and seconds; timer; 24 hour

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!