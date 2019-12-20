Pixel 4 + Nest Hub completely free? AT&T customers can get both at Best Buy

Best Buy is offering the Google Pixel 4 64GB Android Smartphone plus Google Nest Hub both for FREE to AT&T users who upgrade. Note: An activation of up to $40 may apply. This deal is only for those who are upgrading from a previous line and lock into a 30-month agreement with AT&T. You’ll save $850 here on the Pixel plus another $130 on the Nest Hub, making this one of the best deals we’ve tracked all-time. The Pixel 4 is Google’s latest smartphone that boasts many great features. One of the most amazing is astrophotography mode, which lets you take pictures of the sky like no other smartphone (or even camera, for that matter), can. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

This clear case from Spigen is a must for the Pixel 4 It comes in tons of beautiful colors, and with this protective covering, you’ll be able to see it all. At just $11 Prime shipped, it’s a no-brainer pickup.

You’ll also want to grab this 3-pack of tempered glass screen protectors for under $10 Primes hipped at Amazon. These will help to bolster your phone’s defenses against scratches and screen cracks.

Pixel 4 features:

Pixel 4 is the phone made the Google way. Its camera takes the perfect shot every time, even when it’s dark out. The new Google Assistant helps you do things, such as control your phone and multitask between apps – with just your voice. Pixel 4 is also the first phone with Motion Sense, letting you use gestures to get things done without having to touch your phone. Google Pixel 4 is built around Google software you know and love, which is always getting better.

