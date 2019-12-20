Amazon has toys from PJ Masks and Fortnite in today’s Gold Box from $38.50

Today only, as part of its Last-Minute Deals, Amazon is offering The PJ Masks Deluxe Headquarters Playset for $39.99 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $149 but trends around $70 most days. This is a new Amazon all-time low as well. If you have a PJ Masks fan on your list this year, consider gifting this Deluxe Headquarters playset. Ships with the headquarters itself, various figures, the cat car, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 600 Amazon reviewers. Head below for a nice deal on some Fortnite toys as well.
Meanwhile, those looking for a Fortnite Christmas will want to score this Jumbo Llama Loot Piñata for $38.39. It usually sells for around $50-$60. Measuring 25-inches tall, this piñata guarantees to be filled with 100-pieces, including various figurines, weapons, back bling, and exclusive building materials. It’s a fun twist on the usual holiday gifts and sure to put a smile on the face of any Fortnite fan this year. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
Check out the rest of today’s Gold Box for additional deals on 4K Blu-ray bundles, watches, and more.
PJ Masks Deluxe Headquarters feature:
- PJ Masks fans will have a blast with the action packed PJ Masks Headquarters Playset Inspired by the hit TV show PJ Masks, this double sided playset is over 2 feet tall and has three action packed, character themed levels filled with engaging kid powered features resulting in super sized fun
- One 3” Catboy Figure
- One Catboy’s Cat Car
- Playset is compatible with all 3” Figures and Vehicles
