Amazon has toys from PJ Masks and Fortnite in today’s Gold Box from $38.50

Today only, as part of its Last-Minute Deals, Amazon is offering The PJ Masks Deluxe Headquarters Playset for $39.99 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $149 but trends around $70 most days. This is a new Amazon all-time low as well. If you have a PJ Masks fan on your list this year, consider gifting this Deluxe Headquarters playset. Ships with the headquarters itself, various figures, the cat car, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 600 Amazon reviewers. Head below for a nice deal on some Fortnite toys as well.

Meanwhile, those looking for a Fortnite Christmas will want to score this Jumbo Llama Loot Piñata for $38.39. It usually sells for around $50-$60. Measuring 25-inches tall, this piñata guarantees to be filled with 100-pieces, including various figurines, weapons, back bling, and exclusive building materials. It’s a fun twist on the usual holiday gifts and sure to put a smile on the face of any Fortnite fan this year. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Check out the rest of today’s Gold Box for additional deals on 4K Blu-ray bundles, watches, and more.

PJ Masks Deluxe Headquarters feature:

PJ Masks fans will have a blast with the action packed PJ Masks Headquarters Playset Inspired by the hit TV show PJ Masks, this double sided playset is over 2 feet tall and has three action packed, character themed levels filled with engaging kid powered features resulting in super sized fun

One 3” Catboy Figure

One Catboy’s Cat Car

Playset is compatible with all 3” Figures and Vehicles

