PNY’s 512GB Pro Elite MicroSD Card shows storage woes the door: $70 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering the PNY 512GB Pro Elite MicroSD Card for $69.99 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This expansive card paves the way for an extreme capacity boost on Nintendo Switch, Raspberry Pi, or an Android phone. Speeds reach up to 100MB/s, leaving you with more than enough bandwidth to record 4K video, run smartphone apps, and much more. An included full-size SD card adapter allows users to connect it to even more devices. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of Amazon shoppers.

Update 12/20 @ 1:5 PM: Amazon is offering the PNY Elite 512GB USB-C/3.1 Flash Drive for $79.99 shipped. Normally $100 at B&H and around $90 at Amazon, this is a match for its all-time low and is the best available. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Unless your storage needs are through the roof, a 512GB capacity could be well beyond what’s necessary. Alternatively you can snatch up SanDisk’s 200GB Ultra MicroSD Card for $27 and keep $43 in your pocket.

Need desktop storage? Take a moment to look at the deals we posted a little while ago. There you’ll find Western Digital’s new 14TB USB 3.0 Hard Drive at an all-time low of $200 and more.

PNY 512GB Pro Elite MicroSD Card features:

Superior performance up to 100MB/s read speed and up to 90MB/s write speed

Class 10, U3, V30 performance for the most intense applications including 4K Ultra HD video and burst mode shooting

Rated A2 for faster app performance and to run apps directly from PNY Pro elite Micro SD card

