WD’s new 14TB USB 3.0 Hard Drive hits all-time low at $200 ($110 off), more

Best Buy currently offers the WD Easystore 14TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive for $199.99 shipped. Usually selling for $310, today’s offer marks only the second price drop we’ve seen, beats the previous discount by $10, and is a new all-time low. Featuring USB 3.0 speeds, this desktop hard drive delivers up to 5Gb/s performance. As one of the first consumer-oriented 14TB drives on the market, this is a great option for bolstering your setup’s storage pool with a single drive. So far it carries a 4/5 star rating, and other WD Easystore drives are well-reviewed, too. More below.

Also on sale today, you’ll find the WD 12TB Easystore Hard Drive on sale for $179.99 shipped via Best Buy’s eBay storefront. Also available direct. Usually selling for $280, today’s offer matches our previous Black Friday price cut for the all-time low. Having just been released in November, this external hard drive sports the same design and nearly identical specs as the featured deal. Though here you’ll be getting 12TB of WD storage instead. WD’s Easystores typically pack White label NAS-grade drives (or rebranded Red series) and early reports show the same for its 12TB models. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

WD Easystore 14TB Hard Drive features:

Keep files safe and accessible with this 14TB Western Digital easystore desktop hard drive. The WD Backup software makes it easy to back up your data, while universal connectivity supports both USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 devices. This Western Digital easystore desktop hard drive includes WD Discovery software, letting you manage drive settings.

