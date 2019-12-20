Razor’s $68 scooter uses aircraft-grade aluminum and arrives before Christmas

- Dec. 20th 2019 4:53 pm ET

0
Amazon is offering the Razor A5 Lux Scooter for $67.99 shipped. Also available at Target. That’s 20% off the typical rate and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked in 2019. This scooter features a premium build thanks to the use of aircraft-grade aluminum. The entire thing sports an anodized finish and it can easily be parked using the built-in kickstand. A 220-pound weight limit is expansive enough to accommodate children and many adults. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you’re gifting this to someone with a light build, consider Razor’s A Kick Scooter for $30. In many ways it’s very similar to the model above, but wheels are about half the size and its weight capacity tops out at 143-pounds which is 77 less than Razor’s A5.

Another neat Christmas gift idea that’s in line to arrive before Christmas is Eachine’s 1080p Drone for $97.50. We spotted this deal a little over an hour ago and it makes for a respectably-priced gift that most recipients are bound to enjoy.

Razor A5 Lux Scooter features:

  • New anodized finish with kick stand
  • Super-strong aircraft-grade aluminum t-tube and deck
  • Built for taller riders with extra large 200mm urethane wheels

