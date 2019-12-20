Capture aerial video for $97.50 with Eachine’s 1080p FPV Quadcopter (Save 40%)

EachineDirect (98% positive all-time feedback from 3,400+) via Amazon offers its 1080p FPV Quadcopter for $97.49 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code LBL2L2T9 at checkout. Typically fetching $160, it just recently dropped to $130, with today’s discount taking an extra $33 off. Overall, you’re looking at pocketing 40% in savings and snagging this drone at a new all-time low. Armed with a 1080p HD 120-degree camera, this drone can capture aerial photos and transmit video in real-time to your smartphone for first person view flying. It features a 16-minute flight time and compactly folds away when not in use for easy transportation. There’s also built-in GPS functionality. Rated 4/5 stars from over 275 customers.

Those looking for something even more affordable can instead opt for the $38 Syma X5C Quadcopter, which is a fantastic choice for earning your wings. It features a built-in camera, but lacks the FPV features of Eachine’s drone. I logged quite a bit of flight time with this model when I was first getting into drone flying and can easily recommend it for novice pilots.

For another unique way to record video, don’t forget that right now you can score the DJI Osmo Pocket for $275 (Reg. $350). While this won’t let you capture a bird’s-eye view, it will store silky smooth video.

Eachine 1080p PFV Quadcopter features:

With the GPS positioning system, you no longer have to worry about losing the drone, whether the drone loss signal or in low power, it will auto fly back, never lost the drone. You also can press the one key return button, the drone will fly back to the start point. Adjustable HD Camera:Possessing 1080P 120° FOV 45° Adjustable HD Camera, allows you to capture high-quality video and aerial photos. High- speed picture transmission without delay, each picture is 1920*1080 pix.

