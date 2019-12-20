Skagen Falster 2 shakes things up with Google Wear OS: $120 (All-time low)

Amazon is offering the Skagen Falster 2 Smartwatch for $119.99 shipped. That’s $80 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $29. When it comes to smartwatch operating systems, the two biggest players are Apple watchOS and Google Wear OS. This Skagen offering embraces Google’s approach, which is versatile, supporting both Android and iOS. This model sports a compact 40mm design to ensure that it will look great on most wrist sizes. It supports all Skagen 20mm bands, opening the door for owners to try a variety of styles. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of Amazon shoppers.

Looking for something that looks like an Apple Watch? Amazfit Bip largely mirrors that design and costs a mere $68. For this price you score a device with smartphone notification support, built-in GPS, and 30-day battery life.

Those that prefer the look of traditional watches should swing by today’s Gold Box while it’s still live. There you can score watches from brands like Fossil, Casio, Nine West, and more. Prices start from $18.

Skagen Falster 2 Smartwatch features:

Heart rate tracking, Google Pay, GPS, rapid charging, smartphone notifications, touchscreen functionality, Google Assistant, microphone, music storage & controls, customizable watch faces, custom goal & alarm settings, multiple time zones

