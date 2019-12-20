Score iPhone and Android car mounts from $8.50 in today’s Gold Box

- Dec. 20th 2019 7:22 am ET

From $8.50
0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Today only, as part of its Last-Minute Deals, WizGear Direct Amazon is offering a two-pack of Stick-on Smartphone Car Mounts for $9.79. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Today’s deal is down from the usual $14 price tag and a match of the Amazon all-time low price. Whether as a stocking stuffer or just getting ready for holiday travel, these nifty stick-on mounts are great to have this winter. You’ll find compatibility with all of the latest smartphones out there on this model. Rated 4.2/5 stars. More below.

Another standout is the WizGear Air Vent Mount for $9.79. It typically goes for around $15 most days at Amazon. This model offers the same magnetic design but mounts directly to your air vent, ensuring that your devices stays locked-in place and at eye-level. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Shop the rest of today’s smartphone car mount sale for more on this landing page.

WizGear Smartphone Mount features:

Setting up your phone on a mount in your car has never been easier! WizGear Air Vent Car Mount for Smartphones saves you the hassle of placing your smartphone securely to make sure it doesn’t fall, just stick it on your car dashboard! The WizGear Air Vent Mount features a magnetic technology, which means your smartphone will be secure and have no chance of falling. When a phone is secure in place, it becomes easier to use for GPS navigation too.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

From $8.50

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
wizgear

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp