Score iPhone and Android car mounts from $8.50 in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Last-Minute Deals, WizGear Direct Amazon is offering a two-pack of Stick-on Smartphone Car Mounts for $9.79. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Today’s deal is down from the usual $14 price tag and a match of the Amazon all-time low price. Whether as a stocking stuffer or just getting ready for holiday travel, these nifty stick-on mounts are great to have this winter. You’ll find compatibility with all of the latest smartphones out there on this model. Rated 4.2/5 stars. More below.

Another standout is the WizGear Air Vent Mount for $9.79. It typically goes for around $15 most days at Amazon. This model offers the same magnetic design but mounts directly to your air vent, ensuring that your devices stays locked-in place and at eye-level. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

WizGear Smartphone Mount features:

Setting up your phone on a mount in your car has never been easier! WizGear Air Vent Car Mount for Smartphones saves you the hassle of placing your smartphone securely to make sure it doesn’t fall, just stick it on your car dashboard! The WizGear Air Vent Mount features a magnetic technology, which means your smartphone will be secure and have no chance of falling. When a phone is secure in place, it becomes easier to use for GPS navigation too.

