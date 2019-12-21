Amazon slashes $200 off DEWALT’s Brushless + Cordless 6-Tool Combo, now $649

- Dec. 21st 2019 9:38 am ET

Amazon is offering the DEWALT Brushless Cordless 6-Tool Combo (DCK695P2) for $649 shipped. That’s $200 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $116. If you’re unfamiliar with the benefits of tools with brushless motors, a quick rundown includes automatic sensing of the job at hand for real-time adjustments to power. They also require less maintenance, are often smaller and lighter, last longer overall, and more. This specific DEWALT combo includes a hammer drill, work light, circular saw, impact driver, reciprocating saw, and angle grinder. You’ll also find two batteries, a charger, and handy carrying bag. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you can live without DEWALT branding and a brushless design, PORTER-CABLE’s 4-Tool Combo is $149. That’s much more affordable, but you will forfeit a couple of tools. Rated an average of 4.2/5 stars from 230 Amazon shoppers.

While you’re at it, why not have a look at the DEWALT 21-Pc. Titanium Drill Bit Set we spotted on sale. Currently $16, it makes for a budget-friendly last minute gift that’s all set to arrive before Christmas. This deal offers a notable 35% off in savings.

DEWALT Brushless 6-Tool Combo features:

Includes 20V MAX XR Cordless Lithium-Ion Brushless 3-Speed Hammer Drill – DCD996B, 20V MAX XR Cordless Lithium-Ion 1/4 in. 3-Speed Impact Driver – DCF887B, 20V MAX Cordless Lithium-Ion 7-1/4 in. Circular Saw – DCS570B, 20V MAX XR Cordless Lithium-Ion Brushless Compact Reciprocating Saw – DCS367, 20V MAX XR Cordless Lithium-Ion Brushless 4.5 in. Angle Grinder – DCG413B, 12V MAX – 20V MAX Lithium-Ion Battery charger – DCB115, 20V MAX Cordless Lithium-Ion LED Work Light – DCL040, (2) 20V MAX Premium XR 5.0 Ah Lithium-Ion Battery – DCB205, Contractor Bag.

