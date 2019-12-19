DEWALT’s 21-Pc. Titanium Drill Bit Set arrives before Christmas: $16 (Save 35%)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 21-piece Titanium Drill Bit Set (DW1361) for $16.11 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 35% off the typical rate there and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked. Every piece in the kit sports a titanium coating that is in place to boost overall durability. According to DEWALT, these are ready for both commercial or residential use cases, ensuring it’s a solid option for expanding your current tool set. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’d prefer variety, consider Bosch’s 34-piece Drill and Drive Bit Set for $12. This kit includes insert and drill bits, sockets, a countersink, and more. More than 1,250 Amazon shoppers have given this set an average rating of 4.4/5 stars.

Have a small workshop or garage where you’ll be knocking out projects at? You may benefit from this Dyson all-in-one that can heat, fan, and purify the air in your space. This refurbished model is down to $190, and currently fetches $374 at Amazon.

DEWALT 21-piece Titanium Drill Bit Set features:

Titanium pilot point for longer bit life

Starts on contact for cleaner holes

No spin shanks

Tapered web provides greater durability to reduce breaking

Includes sizes from 1/16 inch to 1/2 inch in a plastic tough case

