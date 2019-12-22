Bundle two color Bluetooth Philips Hue bulbs with an Echo Dot at $65 (45% off)

Amazon offers its latest Echo Dot bundled with two Philips Hue Color Ambiance Bluetooth Smart LED Bulbs for $64.99 shipped. Typically picking up the Alexa speaker and two color Hue lights would run you $120 separately right now, with today’s offer saving you 45% and marking a new all-time low. Echo Dot delivers a familiar Alexa experience in a compact design that’s perfect for placing just about anywhere around your home. Today’s bundle also includes two of the new Philips Hue color bulbs with Bluetooth, meaning they’ll be able to integrate into the speaker without extra hardware. Or if you already have a Hue setup, the bulbs will pair over Zigbee as well. Note: Shipping is delayed until after Christmas. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If the color inclusion doesn’t do anything for you in the featured bulbs, Amazon has another Echo Dot smart home bundle for $34.99. Here you’ll get two dimmable Bluetooth Hue bulbs alongside the voice speaker. Normally selling for $80, this bundle dropped to $52 for Black Friday and is now down to its second-best price yet.

Echo Dot Philips Hue bundle features:

This bundle contains Echo Dot (3rd Gen) – Heather Gray and the Philips Hue White & Color 2-pack A19 Smart Bulb, Bluetooth & Zigbee compatible

Certified for Humans – These Philips Hue Bulbs are Certified for Humans devices – Struggle-free, tinker-free, stress-free. No patience needed it’s actually simple.

Meet Echo Dot – Our most popular smart speaker with a fabric design. It is our most compact smart speaker that fits perfectly into small spaces.

