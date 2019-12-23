Amazon drops Google Pixel 4/XL as low as $669 in its latest sale

Today we’ve spotted several Google Pixel 4 smartphones on sale at Amazon. Our top pick is the Google Pixel 4 XL 64GB in Just Black for $749 shipped. That’s $150 off the typical rate there and is one of the lowest Amazon offers we have tracked. If you prefer Android, but like Apple’s approach to tight hardware and software integration, Google Pixel 4 is a great way to go. Not only will you get a top-notch camera, you’ll also lock in first class updates that are made immediately available to you unlike with most other Android phones. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Check out our review to learn more. Continue reading to find more Pixel 4 deals priced from $669.

More Pixel 4 smartphones:

If you can live without the latest Pixel smartphone, have a look at Google’s 3a for $352. While it may not be as fast as Pixel 4, it will still deliver great photos with support for Night Sight, Portrait Mode, and HDR+. Learn more in our recent re-review of Google’s budget-focused smartphone.

Prefer Samsung? Well it just so happens that the Galaxy Note10 is priced from $700. We just found this deal a little while ago, providing you with a great opportunity to score a top-tier offering at a notable price.

Google Pixel 4 XL features:

Point and shoot for the perfect photo. Capture brilliant color and control the exposure balance of different parts of your photos.

Get the shot without the flash. Night Sight is now faster and easier to use it can even take photos of the Milky Way.

Get more done with your voice. The new Google Assistant is the easiest way to send texts, share photos, and more.

