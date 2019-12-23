Score Samsung’s Galaxy Note10 at Black Friday pricing from $700 (Up to $250 off)

- Dec. 23rd 2019 11:47 am ET

0
Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note10 256GB Android Smartphone for $749.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy and B&H. Normally selling for $950, today’s offer saves you $200 and matches our previous Black Friday mention for the Amazon low. Samsung’s Galaxy Note10 sports a bezel-less 6.3-inch Infinity display that packs a built-in ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. You’ll also be able to enjoy “all-day” battery life alongside three rear-facing cameras, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of built-in storage. If you’re looking to activate on a plan today, Best Buy will sell you the Note10 for $700. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Update 12/23

Keep your new handset scratch-free by using some of your savings on a case. Notably, Spigen’s Rugged Armor cover will run you $11. Or if you’d prefer something a bit more form-fitting, the company’s Neo Hybrid Armor case is $16. Either option is sure to get the job done for ensuring that the Galaxy Note10 still looks its best down the road. 

In search of a more affordable Android experience? We’re still seeing Motorola’s Moto Z4 Smartphone on sale for $400 (20% off).

Samsung Galaxy Note10 features:

Stay connected with this Samsung Galaxy Note10. Its 6.3-inch Dynamic Infinity Display gives crisp and clear visuals, while the slim profile of the phone fits in a pocket perfectly. This Samsung Galaxy Note10 has an S Pen for enhanced overall operation of the device, and the 3500 mAh intelligent battery provides ample power for all-day use.

