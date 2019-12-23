Blue’s Snowball USB Microphone is great for podcasting at $37 (Reg. up to $60)

Today only, as part its Deal Zone, B&H offers the Blue Snowball USB Microphone in brushed aluminum for $36.99 shipped once added your cart. Typically fetching $60 at Amazon, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the second-best price to date on any colorway and comes within $2 of a discount we saw over Black Friday. Other styles also sell for around $50 normally. Blue’s Snowball microphone is an ideal choice for budding podcasters or anyone just dipping their toes into audio recording. It features plug and play compatibility, professional studio quality performance, and comes with a collapsible stand that makes transport a breeze. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 8,100 shoppers. More details below.

Take portability up a notch while also saving some extra cash with Samson’s Go USB Mic for $30 at Amazon. This alternative is even more compact than the Blue Snowball model featured above, but will still go a long ways to improving your on-the-go recording capabilities.

Looking for more professional-grade gear to expand your kit? Check out our round up of the best podcast gear including USB/XLR mics, audio interfaces, accessories, and more.

Blue Snowball USB Microphone features:

Enjoy high-quality audio with this Blue Snowball USB microphone. It uses Blue’s condenser capsule technology and a dual-capsule design that lets you record studio-quality audio in the comfort of your home or office. This Blue Snowball USB microphone offers plug-and-play operation so you can start recording or streaming right out of the box.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!