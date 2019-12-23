Take $40 off TP-Link’s Deco M5 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System at $100, more

Newegg currently offers the TP-Link Deco M5 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System two-pack for $99.99 shipped. Also available at B&H when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually selling for $140, today’s offer saves you over 28% and marks the third-best price we’ve seen in 2019. TP-Link’s Deco M5 is an affordable way to enjoy the benefits of whole home mesh coverage. It blankets your abode in over 3,800-square feet of dual-band 1,300Mb/s network speeds, touts enhanced multi-user connection technology, and more. Each of the two included routers also have two Gigabit Ethernet ports, giving you the flexibility for expanding your wired network as well as setting up a dedicated backhaul. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 970 customers.

A great way to make use of today’s savings is to pick up some extra Ethernet cables. Monoprice’s in-house brand is my personal favorite option, with a five-pack of varying-length Slimrun Cat6A cables starting under $10 at Amazon. These are a great way to cut down on the mess of an existing setup, especially if you have a multitude of smart home hubs plugged into the router.

TP-Link Deco M5 802.11ac Mesh System features:

Whether you have a one-floor ranch-style home or a two-story Victorian, Deco M5 keeps you connected in every room. Both Deco units can be placed exactly where you need them to deliver up to 3,800 sq. ft. of strong, fast Wi-Fi from the corner bedroom to the backyard. With two units, Deco M5 supports far more devices than a single Wi-Fi router and easily eliminates dead zones and buffering throughout your home.

