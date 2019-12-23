Bolster your smart home with this Zigbee bulb for under $5 at Home Depot

Home Depot is offering the EcoSmart 9.5W A19 Smart LED Bulb Tunable White Starter Kit for $4.88 with free in-store pickup. No-cost delivery is included on orders of $45 or more. Normally up to $13, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. This bulb outputs the equivalent of a 60W incandescent option, which provides plenty of light for any situation. Offering Zigbee integration, this bulb is a great option for expanding your smart home. Plus, the included dimmer remote lets you easily set the mood without the need of using voice commands or special switches. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

For those who are trying to save some extra cash this Christmas season, Philips’ 8W LED Bulb is around $2 Prime shipped. While this isn’t Zigbee-enabled, it’ll get the job done. Plus, this bulb is perfect for smaller applications like lamps, fans, and the like.

Don’t forget about the Philipe Hue and Amazon Echo bundle we spotted yesterday. It includes two Bluetooth-enabled bulbs with an Echo Dot for $65, which is down from its $120 going rate.

EcoSmart Smart LED Bulb features:

These EcoSmart A19 LED light bulb kits include one smart LED bulb, one remote and three different options for wireless control. These kits are excellent choice for testing out the benefits of connected smart lighting. You can create schedules, program your lights to dim or automate on/off schedule any time of day via the included remote. One smart switch controls up to 20 Lights. Each of these smart LED bulbs is equipped with customizable light settings. The smart A19 LED bulbs are dimmable via included remote (do not use on dimmer switches) and use only 9.5-Watt of energy to produce up to 800 Lumens, equivalent to a 60-Watt incandescent bulb, and are equipped with customizable light settings.

