The annual Fender Play online lessons sale is now live. With over 13 million courses taken and over 23,000 4+ star reviews, Fender’s Play guitar learning platform is one of the best out there. Using a series of online instructional videos from professional players/teachers, there are thousands of lessons for all skill levels that can be accessed from any of your devices. It is also a great digital gift for the aspiring guitar player on your list. Head below for more details and how to score 50% off your subscription.

You can now get 50% off Fender Play online lessons using code play50 at checkout. From now through December 25th, the code above will knock the price of the monthly or annual subscription in half. More specifically, your total drops from $9.99 per month to $4.99 or from $89.99 per year down to $44.99. These deals are matching the lowest prices we have tracked making this a perfect time to jump in. Just for comparison sake, a year of Fender Play goes for $90 at Amazon as well.

You can opt for the 14-day free trial to give it a shot before dropping any money down, but you only have a few days to make your mind up before the promotion goes away for another year. Today’s deal is only available to new subscribers and can not be used to extend an existing membership.

From bite-sized lessons that can be accessed anywhere and anytime, to professional-video quality demonstrations and the ability to track your progress, this is more than your basic video series. Learn theory with accompanying videos or just jump right in to your favorite songs instead. This is a great way to take online guitar lessons at your own pace and still learn how to play some songs early in the process so it doesn’t get boring.

Fender Play Online Lessons:

Our best deal of 2019: Save 50% on a Monthly or Annual plan. Offer valid only on first year of Fender Play Annual Plan through Fender website at https://www.fender.com/play/plans. Offer not valid with Apple Pay® or PayPal®. Offer not valid for current Fender Play annual subscribers. Offer only open to residents of countries where Fender Play is available.

