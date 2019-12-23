Google Nest Hub is paired with two Nest Minis for $79 ($150 value)

Target offers Google’s Nest Hub bundled with two Nest Minis for $79. Free shipping is available for all. You’ll see the two Nest Mini speakers added to your cart at checkout. There’s nearly $150 worth of value here, as the smaller speakers typically goes for $35 each. Nest Hub has held steady at $79 throughout the holidays. You’ll receive everything you need to jumpstart your smart home setup this year thanks to Nest’s latest bundle. Included is the display itself, which delivers access to Google Assistant, weather, news, videos, and more. Plus the two Nest Minis are great for expanding your setup around the house. Rated 4+ stars in both instances.

Put your savings to work and pick up a two-pack of Google Assistant-enabled smart plugs from TP-Link. This is a great way to leverage your Nest Hub Display while also automating various devices around your home. With Christmas just around the corner, you can use these plugs to automate your holiday lights and more.

Google Home Hub features:

Get a new digital helper with this interactive Google Home Hub device. Its 7-inch touch-screen display lets you view today’s reminders, stream videos and watch your smart security camera’s footage through Google Assistant. The built-in speakers and microphones of this Google Home Hub device have far-field voice recognition for convenient hands-free control.

