Snag two Amazon Echo Dots for $38 ($100 value) or with a smart plug for $43

Best Buy is currently offering a two-pack of Amazon Echo Dot Smart Speakers for $38 shipped. Simply head over to this landing page, select which two styles you’d like, and add both to your cart. If you’re looking to expand your setup further, you’ll also have the option to bundle a TP-Link smart plug for an extra $5. Typically selling for $50 each, right now they’re down to $25 for the holidays. Today’s offer amounts to $19 per speaker, which is $3 under what we saw during Black Friday and is one of the best prices we’ve seen. Serving as an excellent way to join the Alexa ecosystem, or expand an existing setup, this compact smart speaker touts a fabric-wrapped design. Having two lets you take advantage of stereo sound, or begin setting up a multi-room audio setup. With over 121,000 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.6/5 star rating.

If you’re looking for a more affordable option for getting into the Alexa game, consider Amazon’s more recent Echo Flex at $20. Here you’ll be able to enjoy much of the same feature set as the Echo Dot, but with a more compact, wall-mountable design.

For more ways to expand your smart home, earlier this morning we spotted a 25% discount on August’s HomeKit Smart Lock Pro + Connect hub at $150.

Amazon Echo Dot features:

Echo Dot is a voice-controlled Smart Speaker with Alexa, perfect for any room. Just ask for music, news, information, and more. You can also call almost anyone and control compatible smart home devices with your voice.

