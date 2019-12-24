Unlock a 25% discount on August’s HomeKit Smart Lock Pro + Connect hub at $150

Amazon currently offers the August Smart Lock Pro + Connect in both colors for $149.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy for the same price. Down from $200, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount and matches our previous mention from back on Black Friday. Touting HomeKit support out of the box, the August Smart Lock Pro pairs over Bluetooth. But with the included Connect adapter, you’ll be able to control the smart lock over Wi-Fi as well. That adds Alexa and Assistant control into the mix, as well as remote access and integration with a variety of other smart home platforms. Over 3,200 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating. More details below.

Should HomeKit support not be a must, save a bit more and opt for the August Smart Lock at $93. This option still allows you to lock the deadbolt from your phone, but lacks the remote access offered by the featured deal, as well as the aforementioned Siri integration.

And if you’re looking for other ways to outfit your front door with smartphone and voice control capabilities, check out the best smart locks for your Siri, Alexa or Z-Wave-enabled smart home.

August Smart Lock Pro + Connect features:

Change the way you access your home with this August Smart Lock Pro. It uses secure Z-Wave technology to automatically lock and unlock your doors as you approach them, and it lets you monitor who leaves and arrives with an activity log app on your smartphone. This August Smart Lock Pro lets you generate access keys for family and friends.

