This 170-piece tool set is great for all DIYers at $62.50 shipped on Amazon

Amazon is offering the Crescent 170-Piece General Purpose Tool Set at $62.64 shipped. Normally up to $90, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. Offering 170 total tools, this kit gives you everything needed to start your DIY journey. You’ll find wrenches, ratches, sockets, pliers, and even screwdrivers. Whether you’re just wanting a toolset to keep in your car, or are shopping for the DIYer on your list, this is a great kit to pick up. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

When working on projects around the house, this Titan Mini Magnetic Parts Tray is an essential tool. It offers the ability to keep metal bits and pieces in one location thanks to the built-in magnet. It’s just $5 Prime shipped and is a crucial part of any kit.

However, for those who are looking for the most budget-friendly setup, we’ve got a great option for you. The SOLUDE Home Repair Tools Set is a perfect alternative at just $21 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon.

Crescent 170-Piece Tool Set features:

Updated version of the best selling CTK170CMP, this new set has a new & sturdier blow mold case as well as new & improved Crescent screwdrivers

Contains a carefully selected assortment of hand tools needed for most industrial, mechanical, and consumer applications

Set includes 1/4 inches, 3/8 inches & 1/2 inches drive tools (SAE & Metric). Drive Type 6 and 12 Point.Drive Tang Size 1/4 inches, 3/8 inches, 1/2 inches

Tools meet stringent new ANSI and ASME specifications and come with a full satisfaction guarantee

All tools contained in a sturdy, folding plastic case for easy storage and transport. Durable

