Keurig’s high-end K-Elite coffee maker does cold brew and more at $112 or less

Amazon is offering the Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker for $111.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Also at Kohl’s when the code SAVE is used at checkout, plus, get a bonus $20 in Kohl’s cash with purchase. Normally up to $170, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked and is the lowest we’ve seen since July when it dropped to just under $100. Offering the ability to make more than just hot coffee, the K-Elite can master cold brew, iced coffee, and more. Plus, the large 75-ounce reservoir means that you’ll have to fill it up far less often. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Now, you’ll want to pick up this My K-Cup insert to use with your new Keurig brewer. It lets you utilize your own coffee beans, negating the requirement to continually purchase new pods. At $10.50 Prime shipped, it’s a Keurig essential.

For those on a bit of a tighter budget, the Hamilton Beach 2-Way Coffee Maker is a great alternative. It can either brew an entire pot or single-cup at once, making it a great multifunction tool. At $60 shipped on Amazon, it’s an easy-buy alternative.

Keurig K-Elite Single Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker:

BREWS MULTIPLE CUP SIZES: 4, 6, 8, 10, 12oz Enjoy the most popular cup sizes.

STRONG BREW BUTTON: Increases the strength and bold taste of your coffee’s flavor.

LARGE 75oz WATER RESERVOIR: Allows you to brew 8 cups before having to refill, saving you time and simplifying your morning routine. Removable reservoir makes refilling easy.

REMOVABLE DRIP TRAY: Accommodates travel mugs up to 7.2 inches tall and holds a full accidental brew for easy cleanup.Less than 1 minute brew time

