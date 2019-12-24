Keurig’s high-end K-Elite coffee maker does cold brew and more at $112 or less

- Dec. 24th 2019 5:56 pm ET

Get this deal
$170 $112
0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Amazon is offering the Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker for $111.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Also at Kohl’s when the code SAVE is used at checkout, plus, get a bonus $20 in Kohl’s cash with purchase. Normally up to $170, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked and is the lowest we’ve seen since July when it dropped to just under $100. Offering the ability to make more than just hot coffee, the K-Elite can master cold brew, iced coffee, and more. Plus, the large 75-ounce reservoir means that you’ll have to fill it up far less often. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Now, you’ll want to pick up this My K-Cup insert to use with your new Keurig brewer. It lets you utilize your own coffee beans, negating the requirement to continually purchase new pods. At $10.50 Prime shipped, it’s a Keurig essential.

For those on a bit of a tighter budget, the Hamilton Beach 2-Way Coffee Maker is a great alternative. It can either brew an entire pot or single-cup at once, making it a great multifunction tool. At $60 shipped on Amazon, it’s an easy-buy alternative.

Keurig K-Elite Single Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker:

  • BREWS MULTIPLE CUP SIZES: 4, 6, 8, 10, 12oz Enjoy the most popular cup sizes.
  • STRONG BREW BUTTON: Increases the strength and bold taste of your coffee’s flavor.
  • LARGE 75oz WATER RESERVOIR: Allows you to brew 8 cups before having to refill, saving you time and simplifying your morning routine. Removable reservoir makes refilling easy.
  • REMOVABLE DRIP TRAY: Accommodates travel mugs up to 7.2 inches tall and holds a full accidental brew for easy cleanup.Less than 1 minute brew time

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$170 $112

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Keurig Kohl's

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide