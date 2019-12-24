Levi’s End of Season offers up to 50% off select jeans, jackets, more

For a limited time only, Levi’s End of Season Sale offers up to 50% off select styles of jeans, jackets, t-shirts, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free ground shipping on orders of $100 or more. The men’s 505 Regular Fit Jeans are a standout from this sale. They’re available in seventeen color options and its straight fit is timeless to wear for years to come. This style also features a hem that can easily be rolled for a fashionable look. Originally priced at $60, however during the sale you can find it for $40. Find the rest of our top picks from Levi’s below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the TOMS End of Year Surprise Sale that’s offering up to 70% off from $20.

