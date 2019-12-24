Levi’s End of Season offers up to 50% off select jeans, jackets, more

For a limited time only, Levi’s End of Season Sale offers up to 50% off select styles of jeans, jackets, t-shirts, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free ground shipping on orders of $100 or more. The men’s 505 Regular Fit Jeans are a standout from this sale. They’re available in seventeen color options and its straight fit is timeless to wear for years to come. This style also features a hem that can easily be rolled for a fashionable look. Originally priced at $60, however during the sale you can find it for $40. Find the rest of our top picks from Levi’s below.
Our top picks for men include:
- 505 Regular Fit Jeans $40 (Orig. $60)
- 501 Original Fit Jeans $40 (Orig. $60)
- 511 Slim Fit Jeans $50 (Orig. $70)
- 541 Athletic Taper Jeans $50 (Orig. $70)
- 527 Slim Boot Cut Jeans $35 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans $40 (Orig. $60)
- 711 Skinny Jeans $40 (Orig. $60)
- 310 Shaping Super Skinny Jeans $30 (Orig. $60)
- Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket $90 (Orig. $128)
- 501 Stretch Skinny Jeans $69 (Orig. $98)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, be sure to check out the TOMS End of Year Surprise Sale that’s offering up to 70% off from $20.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!