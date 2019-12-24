TOMS End of the Year Surprise Sale takes up to 70% off select styles from just $20

- Dec. 24th 2019 9:28 am ET

TOMS is having its End of the Year Surprise Sale that’s offering up to 70% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $60 or more. Note: all sales are final and cannot be returned. One of the most notable deals for men is the Forged Iron Leather Hawthorne Boots that are on sale for $60, which is $100 off the original rate. These boots are a great option for winter weather because they’re waterproof and cushioned for added comfort. They also have an extra lining for warmth and a wool padded collar. Best of all, this style is versatile to dress up or down seamlessly. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Finally, be sure to check out the Cole Haan Flash Sale that’s offering up to 65% off select styles and free delivery.

