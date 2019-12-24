Timberland’s Winter Sale offers 25% off boots, slippers, more + free shipping

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel
Timberland’s Winter Sale offers 25% off select styles of boots, slippers, sneakers, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Torrez Moccasin Slippers are perfect for this winter and are on sale for $56. To compare, these slippers were originally priced at $75. This style features a faux fur lining and its rigid outsole that promotes traction in case you want to go outside. It also features a cushioned insole for added comfort. Rated 5/5 stars from Timberland customers. Find the rest of our top picks from Timberland below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Kendrick Chelsea Boots $82 (Orig. $140)
- Torrez Moccasin Slippers $56 (Orig. $75)
- Garrison Field Sport Boots $105 (Orig. $170)
- Newman Chukka Boots $120 (Orig. $160)
- 6-Inch Premium Waterproof Boots $149 (Orig. $198)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Courmayer Shearling Boots $120 (Orig. $175)
- Nordic Pull-On Boots $112 (Orig. $190)
- Sienna High Shearling Boots $120 (Orig. $190)
- Waterproof Parka $109 (Orig. $198)
- Piper Mountain Quilted Jacket $67 (Orig. $118)
- …and even more deals…
