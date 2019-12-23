Cole Haan takes up to 65% off sale styles + free shipping: Boots, dress shoes, more

- Dec. 23rd 2019 8:35 am ET

0
For a limited time only, Cole Haan is updating your shoes and outerwear with up to 65% off select sale styles. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable deals for men is the ZEROGRAND Hiker Boot that’s very trendy for this season. Originally priced at $300, however during the sale you can find it for $130. These boots were made to be versatile and are waterproof, which is great for exploring or your everyday commute. You can choose from several color options and they’re rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below the jump to find even more deals from Cole Haan.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Quilted Down Jacket is a standout from this sale. It’s currently marked down to $180 and originally was priced at $398. I really like how long this coat is and that it  will help to keep you warm and adds a stylish touch. It also has an oversized hood with faux fur and leather trim details.

Our top picks for women include:

Cole Haan

About the Author