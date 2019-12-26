Tote your MacBook in this highly-rated 15.6-inch felt sleeve for $6 (Save 50%)

- Dec. 26th 2019 4:08 pm ET

HOMIEE (99% positive lifetime feedback from 945+) via Amazon offers its 15.6-inch Felt MacBook Sleeve for $5.99 Prime shipped when code LS15OF50 has been applied at checkout. Usually selling for $12, today’s offer is good for a 50% discount and marks a new all-time low. With room for up to a 15.6-inch MacBook Pro or computer, this stylish felt sleeve features a soft suede interior for protecting against scratches and bumps. There’s also an elastic band for securing your machine in place. Bundled alongside the sleeve is a small felt pack which is perfect for transporting chargers, cables, and other accessories. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 205 customers.

If you’ll be adding this sleeve into your everyday carry, tidy things up further by grabbing a pack of reusable cable ties for $5. This is a great way to keep stray cables and more organized in one’s backpack.

15.6-inch Felt MacBook Sleeve features:

Fit for laptops and ultrabooks with a 15-15.6 inch display. Slim and portable to be carried and placed inside a briefcase, messenger or backpack. Perfectly designed for 2019 MacBook Pro 16-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro. Premium felt exteriaor, soft suede interior for better protection against scratches and bumps. The stylish elastic band and flap keeps the laptop secure and allows for easy and convenient access.

