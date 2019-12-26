Belkin takes up to $85 off Mac accessories, iPhone charging docks, and more

For those that were greeted to a new smartphone, computer, or other piece of tech under the tree over the holidays, Belkin is making it more affordable to deck out your device with accessories thanks to its latest sale. Today you’ll be able to save $25 on orders of over $100, $60 off $200, or $85 off buys over $250. Discounts will automatically be applied at checkout and some exclusions do apply. You’ll be able to mix and match accessories here in order to hit each discount threshold, with up to 34% in savings to be had. Head below for some of our top picks or shop the entire selection of discounted chargers, cables, and accessories right here.

The best way to take advantage of today’s sale is to pair several chargers and other accessories until you hit the desired threshold. So you can grab multiple Lighting cables to hit the $100 minimum, or bundle them with a wireless charging dock to hit the middle tier. Find some of our recommends down below.

Standouts from this sale include:

Belkin BOOST UP iPhone + Apple Watch Dock: $160

USB-C Express Dock 3: $150

BOOST CHARGE USB-C Cable with Lightning Connector: $30

USB-C to 4K HDMI Adapter $50

Micro-USB Cable with Lightning Adapter $25

and even more…

Belkin BOOST UP iPhone + Apple Watch Dock features:

Ideal for your nightstand, the BOOST↑UP Wireless Charging Dock provides 3-in-1 charging to power your essential devices while you sleep. A 7.5-watt wireless charging pad fuels your iPhone at the fastest possible wireless speed for iPhone, while a 5-watt Magnetic Charging Module powers your Apple Watch. The dock supports Nightstand mode for the Apple Watch to enable the alarm clock feature as it charges.

