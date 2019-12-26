COACH’s Winter Sale takes 50% off select briefcases, handbags, wallets, more + free shipping

- Dec. 26th 2019 11:27 am ET

0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

COACH’s Winter Sale takes 50% off all sale styles with deals on handbags, wallets, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. Elevate your everyday look with the Rogue Slim Briefcase. Originally priced at $595, however during the sale you can find it for $298. This briefcase easily fits your 13-inch MacBook and it has two straps for convenient carrying. It also has multiple pockets for organization and a large zippered main space. Best of all, you can find it in two color options: gray or black. Score even more deals by heading below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Kate Spade Biggest Holiday Sale with up to 65% off handbags, wallets, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nanoleaf HomeKit lighting

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Coach

Coach

About the Author