VIZIO’s SmartCast Crave 360 multi-room speaker hits $49 (Refurb, Orig. $250)

Walmart is offering the refurbished VIZIO SmartCast Crave 360-degree Multi-Room Wi-Fi Speaker for $49 shipped. Originally going for $250, it’s now listed for $140 direct in new condition and third-party sellers at Amazon have it for around $70 or more. Offering multi-room capabilities thanks to VIZIO’s SmartCast technology, this is a great alternative to Sonos or Apple’s HomePod for those on a budget. Plus, the design gives you 360-degree audio for room-filling music. Rated 4.2/5 stars and ships with a 30-day return policy.
Nomad Base Station
For those on tighter budgets, ditch multi-room audio and 360-degree sound to save some cash. The OontZ Angle 3 is a great alternative at a little over $20 Prime shipped on Amazon. It offers up to 100-foot Bluetooth range and is IPX5 waterproof.
If you’re in the market for another type of speaker, Anker’s latest sale has deals from just $9. There are Bluetooth speakers, projectors, portable batteries, and more available.
VIZIO SmartCast Crave 360 Speaker features:
- Bring music anywhere with a portable 360 degree 2.1 multi-room speaker featuring amazing clarity, 8 hours of power and a wireless charging base. Set up, Cast and control with the VIZIO smart cast app.
- VIZIO smart cast brings together your favorite entertainment into one simple experience. Discover, Cast and control your music on your VIZIO smart cast crave 360 speaker from your mobile device.
- Stream music from your phone, tablet or laptop with built-in Bluetooth.
