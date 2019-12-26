VIZIO’s SmartCast Crave 360 multi-room speaker hits $49 (Refurb, Orig. $250)

Walmart is offering the refurbished VIZIO SmartCast Crave 360-degree Multi-Room Wi-Fi Speaker for $49 shipped. Originally going for $250, it’s now listed for $140 direct in new condition and third-party sellers at Amazon have it for around $70 or more. Offering multi-room capabilities thanks to VIZIO’s SmartCast technology, this is a great alternative to Sonos or Apple’s HomePod for those on a budget. Plus, the design gives you 360-degree audio for room-filling music. Rated 4.2/5 stars and ships with a 30-day return policy.

For those on tighter budgets, ditch multi-room audio and 360-degree sound to save some cash. The OontZ Angle 3 is a great alternative at a little over $20 Prime shipped on Amazon. It offers up to 100-foot Bluetooth range and is IPX5 waterproof.

If you’re in the market for another type of speaker, Anker’s latest sale has deals from just $9. There are Bluetooth speakers, projectors, portable batteries, and more available.

VIZIO SmartCast Crave 360 Speaker features:

Bring music anywhere with a portable 360 degree 2.1 multi-room speaker featuring amazing clarity, 8 hours of power and a wireless charging base. Set up, Cast and control with the VIZIO smart cast app.

VIZIO smart cast brings together your favorite entertainment into one simple experience. Discover, Cast and control your music on your VIZIO smart cast crave 360 speaker from your mobile device.

Stream music from your phone, tablet or laptop with built-in Bluetooth.

