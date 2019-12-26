Anker’s post-holiday sale discounts projectors, power banks, speakers, more from $9

- Dec. 26th 2019 11:35 am ET

Feature
0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

With another year’s Christmas festivities in the books, Anker has kicked off a post-holiday sale via its Amazon storefront with offers on charging accessories, speakers, and more. This is on top of its discounts from earlier in the week, which are still live. One standout here falls to the Anker Nebula Prizm II 1080p Projector, which has dropped to $159.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Good for an $80 discount, today’s offer comes within $10 of the lowest we’ve seen and is the second-best discount otherwise. Anker’s Nebula Prizm II can create an up to 120-inch image, displays content in 1080p, and rocks built-in speakers. Thanks to automatic keystone correction, you won’t have to fiddle around with settings every time you move it. HDMI inputs allows for wired connections, and you’ll also find a USB port. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 100 customers. Hit the jump for even more Anker discounts.

Another standout from today’s Anker sale is on the SoundCore Model Zero Bluetooth Speaker at $99.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually selling for $200, today’s offer saves you 50%, is $19 under the previous price drop, and one of the best discounts to date.

This Bluetooth speaker rocks a unique design that pairs with a quad-driver array that generates “breathtaking, room-filling sound.” You’ll also find 10-hours of playback per charge and IPX5 water-resistance. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Other notable Anker deals include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nanoleaf HomeKit lighting

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Home Theater Anker

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go