Anker’s post-holiday sale discounts projectors, power banks, speakers, more from $9

With another year’s Christmas festivities in the books, Anker has kicked off a post-holiday sale via its Amazon storefront with offers on charging accessories, speakers, and more. This is on top of its discounts from earlier in the week, which are still live. One standout here falls to the Anker Nebula Prizm II 1080p Projector, which has dropped to $159.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Good for an $80 discount, today’s offer comes within $10 of the lowest we’ve seen and is the second-best discount otherwise. Anker’s Nebula Prizm II can create an up to 120-inch image, displays content in 1080p, and rocks built-in speakers. Thanks to automatic keystone correction, you won’t have to fiddle around with settings every time you move it. HDMI inputs allows for wired connections, and you’ll also find a USB port. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 100 customers. Hit the jump for even more Anker discounts.

Another standout from today’s Anker sale is on the SoundCore Model Zero Bluetooth Speaker at $99.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually selling for $200, today’s offer saves you 50%, is $19 under the previous price drop, and one of the best discounts to date.

This Bluetooth speaker rocks a unique design that pairs with a quad-driver array that generates “breathtaking, room-filling sound.” You’ll also find 10-hours of playback per charge and IPX5 water-resistance. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Other notable Anker deals include:

