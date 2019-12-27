Take charge of the living room with Ameriwood’s Carson TV Stand: $67 (Reg. $90)

Amazon is offering the Ameriwood Carson TV Stand in Espresso for $67 shipped. That’s $23 off the typical rate there and is prominently among the lowest Amazon offers we have tracked in 2019. With this stand, you’ll be ready to prop up a 50-inch TV along with game consoles, set top boxes, and more. Quite a bit of shelving can be found throughout and two cabinets enable owners to keep clutter to a minimum. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of reviewers.

If you’re anything like me, untamed cables drive you nuts. Not to worry as a mere $7 will snag a 50-pack of Reusable Fastening Cable Ties. These will wrangle all of the cables around your home and since they’re reusable, you won’t need to order more for ages.

While we’re talking simplification of your home theater, consider taking a look at the deal we just found on Samsung’s Slim Sound Bar. It’s currently 25% off, allowing you to more affordably upgrade your home theater audio experience in an elegant way.

Ameriwood Carson TV Stand features:

Bring your living room to the next level with the style of the Ameriwood Home Carson TV Stand. This trendy TV stand provides plenty of places to keep your entertainment components. The upper shelf can hold up to 40 pounds and the 2 middle shelves each hold up to 30 pounds. Each shelf behind the doors can hold 20 pounds.

