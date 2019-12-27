Embrace a modern home theater with Samsung’s Slim Sound Bar: $300 (Reg. $400+)

Amazon is offering the Samsung Sound+ Slim Sound Bar (HW-NW700) for $299.99 shipped. That’s $100+ off the typical rate and is within $15 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. We’ve seen in drop as low as $200 once before at BuyDig. When it comes to home theater audio, having a sound bar, subwoofer, and satellites can get complicated and unwieldy. This 3-channel solution aims to deliver great audio in a package that keeps things looking both simple and sharp. It can be controlled using Alexa, making it a great solution for anyone with an Echo device around the house. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Another option worth considering is VIZIO’s 36-inch 2.1-Channel Sound Bar System for $180. I have a nearly identical model and am extremely happy with it. Sound is great and the price is quite respectable.

ICYMI, we unraveled a larger Samsung’s 4.1-channel sound bar system for $180 yesterday. The deal is still live, allowing you to cash in on the $220 in savings offered.

Samsung Sound+ Slim Sound Bar features:

Slim, one-piece wall-mount design

Seamless Connection with Samsung TVs

Alexa voice control compatible/smartphones compatible

Wireless music streaming

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

