Embrace a modern home theater with Samsung’s Slim Sound Bar: $300 (Reg. $400+)

- Dec. 27th 2019 11:33 am ET

$300
0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Amazon is offering the Samsung Sound+ Slim Sound Bar (HW-NW700) for $299.99 shipped. That’s $100+ off the typical rate and is within $15 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. We’ve seen in drop as low as $200 once before at BuyDig. When it comes to home theater audio, having a sound bar, subwoofer, and satellites can get complicated and unwieldy. This 3-channel solution aims to deliver great audio in a package that keeps things looking both simple and sharp. It can be controlled using Alexa, making it a great solution for anyone with an Echo device around the house. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Another option worth considering is VIZIO’s 36-inch 2.1-Channel Sound Bar System for $180. I have a nearly identical model and am extremely happy with it. Sound is great and the price is quite respectable.

ICYMI, we unraveled a larger Samsung’s 4.1-channel sound bar system for $180 yesterday. The deal is still live, allowing you to cash in on the $220 in savings offered.

Samsung Sound+ Slim Sound Bar features:

  • Slim, one-piece wall-mount design
  • Seamless Connection with Samsung TVs
  • Alexa voice control compatible/smartphones compatible
  • Wireless music streaming

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nanoleaf HomeKit lighting

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$300

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Home Theater

Home Theater
Samsung

About the Author