Upgrade your home theater with Samsung’s 4.1-Ch. soundbar for $180 (Reg. $400)

Best Buy is offering the Samsung 4.1-Channel 240W Soundbar Audio System for $179.99 shipped. Down from its $400 going rate, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering up four channels of audio (front left/right, rear left/right), plus a subwoofer, this soundbar is a great upgrade to your new home theater if you picked up a TV over the holidays. Plus, new subscribers will score 4-months of Apple Music at no cost. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

If you’re okay with ditching the 4.1-channel setup for a 2.0-channel kit, VIZIO has you covered for less. Offering a 2.0-Channel soundbar for just $82.50, this is a great way to upgrade your audio game for substantially less. Not sure what setup is right for you? Our handy guide walks you through it all.

Enhance the sound of your television with this Samsung 4.1-channel soundbar. Front and rear speakers work together to provide a realistic surround-sound experience, and Bluetooth technology supports wireless connections to your TV or smart phone. Optical, USB and aux connections offer plenty of wired input options for use with this Samsung 4.1-channel wireless soundbar.

