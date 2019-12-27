Yale’s Assure Lock sports Zigbee, Amazon Key, + Alexa support: $104 (New low)

Amazon is offering the Yale Assure Smart Lock with Touchscreen Keypad in Oil Rubbed Bronze for $103.93 shipped. For comparison, it originally went for $250 and has been falling in price recently. This is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked in this color. Offering Amazon Key support, Alexa integration, and Zigbee compatibility, this smart lock is great for all sorts of smart home setups. Plus, the keypad lets you give friends and family a code to enter when you’re out of town, meaning you’ll never have to hand out a key again. Rated 4+ stars from 60% of shoppers.

Nomad Base Station

Given that you’re saving nearly $150 off the list price of this smart lock, there are quite a few ways to use the extra cash. One is to pick up the Amazon Cloud Cam for $120, which will further expand your smart home capabilities. This will give you the ability to use Amazon Key, which lets the online retailer deliver packages inside of your home through secure methods. Learn more about Amazon Key in our getting started guide.

Those looking for a more budget-friendly smart lock, Wyze has you covered. The company’s latest announcement is the Wyze Lock, and it offers a simple setup experience. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Yale Assure Touchscreen Smart Lock features:

Lose Your Keys. For Good. Unlock and lock your home with ease from the backlit touchscreen keypad. Create unique pin codes for friends and family and remove codes whenever you need to. Works with Amazon Key to receive in-home delivery, guest access, and other very day features. The lock is tamper resistant, easy to install and even easier to use!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!