Cyberpower’s 9-outlet 1000VA UPS prevents network outages at $80 ($35 off)

As part of its Mega Deal Zone, B&H offers the CyberPower CP1000AVRLCD 1000VA Nine-Outlet UPS for $79.95 shipped. Normally selling for $150 at Amazon, that’s good for a $35 discount, beats our previous mention by $10, and comes within $5 of the all-time low. Rocking nine outlets, this UPS is a more than capable option for powering everything from your Wi-Fi router to desktop and more when the power goes out. It can keep a full 600W capacity running for two minutes, or a half load going for nine. Over 5,300 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

If you don’t need quite as much power, then consider saving even more with the AmazonBasics Standby 800VA UPS instead. At $70, you’re getting 12 outlets but 20% less battery power. If that tradeoff is worth the additional savings, then going with Amazon’s in-house option is a notable budget-conscious purchase. Or opt for the 600VA model at $55.

CyberPower 1000VA Nine-Outlet UPS features:

The CP1000AVRLCD Intelligent LCD UPS from CyberPower comes equipped with an output capacity of 1000 VA / 600W that delivers power for up to nine electronic devices. This power supply features Automatic Voltage Regulation which provides consistent and clean AC power to all your connected equipment such as desktop computers, workstations, networking devices, home entertainment systems, and more. Furthermore, it has integrated circuitry for EMI/RFI filters.

