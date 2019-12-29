QNAP’s Four-Bay NAS has returned to the all-time low at $280 (Save $110)

As part of its Mega Deal Zone, B&H is currently offering the QNAP TS-451+ Four-Bay NAS for $279.99 shipped. Usually selling for $390, today’s offer saves you 29%, beats the previous discount by $20, and matches the all-time low. Featuring four hard drive slots, this NAS can support up to 72TB of total storage and rocks dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, an HDMI out, and three USB inputs. It’s also a more than capable option for running Plex, thanks to hardware transcoding capabilities. You’ll also find support for AirPlay, Chromecast, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 375 customers. More details below.

If you’re looking for a more affordable way to grow your home media or backup server, consider picking up Synology’s One-Bay DS118 NAS for $180 at Amazon instead. This model is less capable than the lead deal, but offers support for up to 16TB of storage, 113MB/s speeds, and 10-bit video transcoding. For those who just want to dip their toes into the water, this is a notable option that’s also affordable.

QNAP TS-451+ Four-Bay NAS features:

Built around the need for increasing amounts of data storage, sharing, and multimedia processing, the TS-451+ 4-Bay Home and SOHO NAS Server from QNAP provides a high-performance scalable storage solution for professional users. The TS-451+ runs the QTS 4.2 operating system and provides all-in-one server functionalities as well as features including Virtualization Station, which allows users to run multiple Windows, Linux, UNIX, and Android-based virtual machines.

