Take up to $1,150 off Apple’s previous-generation MacBook Pros from $1,299

As part of its Mega Deal Zone, B&H is taking up to $1,150 off a selection of Apple’s previous-generation 2018 MacBook Pros. One standout is on the 13-inch 2.4GHz/8GB/256GB SSD model at $1,299 shipped. That’s good for a $500 discount from original rate, is $411 under the sale price at Best Buy, and beats our previous mention by $1. Apple’s 2018 MacBook Pro rocks a Retina display, Touch Bar with Touch ID, up to 10 hours of battery life, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports. So whether you’re looking to take your content creation on-the-go or just browse the web and the like away from the desk, this option is well-equipped. Head below for more.

B&H is also offering some higher-end configurations of Apple’s previous-generation inventory, with the near-maxed out 15-inch 2.9GHz/32GB/2TB model selling for $2,649 shipped. Right now you’d pay $3,800 for these specs at Best Buy, with today’s offer scoring you one of the best discounts to date. If the featured deal just doesn’t cut it for your on-the-go workstation needs, look no further than this top of the line model.

Or if you don’t need as much horsepower or storage, the 2.6GHz/32GB/1TB version of Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro is $2,199, which is down from $2,800.

Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro features:

2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 Six-Core

32GB of 2400 MHz RAM | 2TB SSD

15.4″ 2880 x 1800 Retina Display

AMD Radeon Pro 555X GPU (4GB GDDR5)

True Tone Technology

Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) | Bluetooth 5.0

Touch Bar | Touch ID Sensor

4 x Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) Ports

Force Touch Trackpad

macOS

