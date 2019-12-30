Amazon discounts Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad by $69, including high-end models

Amazon is currently taking $69 off various 10.2-inch iPad models, marking some of the best prices we’ve seen outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. One notable standout is the Wi-Fi 128GB configuration at $359.99. That’s down from the usual $429 price tag and the second-best offer we’ve tracked at Amazon all-time. You’ll also find this deal over at Best Buy. With a larger 10.2-inch display, Apple Pencil support, and compatibility with smart connector accessories, this is arguably one of the most compelling iPads in Apple’s stable currently. Includes an A10 Fusion chip, 8MP camera, and support for 1080p HD recording. Learn more in our hands-on review.

For better or worse, Apple’s latest iPad still supports Lightning cables. Put your savings from today’s deal towards a new cable with 10-feet of length, so you can easily browse from the couch and still stay plugged-in throughout your power-up session.

Need more power? Amazon is still taking $199 off various 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. You can check out the entire sale right here for all of our top picks.

10.2-inch iPad features:

10. 2-inch Retina display

A10 Fusion chip

Touch ID fingerprint sensor

8MP back camera, 1. 2MP FaceTime HD front camera

Stereo speakers

802. 11ac Wi-Fi

Up to 10 hours of battery life

