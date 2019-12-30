Amazon secures 60% in savings with three Master Lock Padlocks at $6.50

Amazon is offering three Master Lock Laminated Padlocks for $6.49 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $9 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. If you have any outdoor buildings, these locks are bound to be very useful. Each one is keyed the same way so you won’t need to grow your keychain very much. Inside every lock is a 4-pin cylinder that helps prevent picking. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Today’s savings are large enough that you have plenty to score Master Lock’s Combination Bike Lock for $5. This investment is bound to make you feel more comfortable riding your bike around town, especially if it is highly-valued.

While we’re talking home goods and the like, you may want to swing by the deal we found on 66-feet of LED string lights. Thanks to stackable coupons, you’ll be able to snag these for just $8.

Master Lock Laminated Padlocks features:

Hardened steel shackle for extra cut resistance

Dual ball bearing locking for maximum pry resistance

4-pin cylinder helps prevent picking

Keyed alike – same key opens all three locks

