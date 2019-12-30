Anker New Year sale offers truly wireless earbuds, Mac accessories, more from $25

Anker has kicked off its New Years’ sale with a handful of notable deals on smartphone and Mac accessories. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the ZOLO Liberty Truly Wireless Earbuds for $29.99 when the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s down from the usual $80 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low by $20. Forget about paying for pricey AirPods, the ZOLO Liberty Earbuds deliver eight hours of playtime and an IPX5 sweatproof design for a fraction of the cost. It’s a great way to score truly wireless headphones without breaking the bank. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Other notable deals include:

ZOLO Liberty Earbuds feature:

Graphene-coated drivers: Produce precision oscillation for superior sound across the entire frequency range.

Truly-wireless headphones: Let you listen to your favorite tracks with Bluetooth connectivity, so you won’t be held back by wires.

Bluetooth 4.2 interface: Enables simple wireless pairing with your Bluetooth-enabled device.

Rechargeable battery: Offers up to 3.5 hours of playtime on a single charge, boosted to 24 hours with the included charging case.

Sweat-resistant: Provides protection from sweat, so you can easily wear headphones while working out.

