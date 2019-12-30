Azul is a game designed to be played by all at $19 (Reg. $30+)

Amazon is offering Plan B Games’ Azul Board Game for $18.99 Prime shipped. Also at Walmart. Note: Amazon orders are currently delayed until January 5th. This is down from its $40 list price, the regular going rate of around $30 at Target, and is a match for our last mention. Azul is a unique turn-based game that is bound to be loads of fun with family. In fact, I played this over the holidays and really enjoyed it. You’ll compete to see who can get the most points as you build a stain-glassed window that’s unique to each player. Watch out, the person before you might take the dice that you need. Rated a stunning 4.8/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

A more simple game that would be great for the entire family is Clue. This board game classic is under $10 Prime shipped and offers the ability to solve a different mystery each time you play.

Risk is another must-have in any board game collection. While more complex than Azul, it offers hours of gameplay compared to around 30 minutes. At $17, it’s an easy alternative for those who want something a bit more strategic.

More on Azul:

Quick to learn for players young and old alike, Azul is a challenge to master! Every game is different thanks to an ever-changing array of tiles that appear in each round to be claimed, ensuring that you’ll keep coming back time and time again to chase that big score. Extra points are on offer for collecting sets of the same colour of tile, or for creating particular patterns, while there are penalties for taking tiles that you’re unable to use.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!