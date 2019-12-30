Snag an extra Belkin Thunderbolt 3 cable at Amazon lows, now $35 ($10 off)

Amazon offers the Belkin 2.6-ft. Thunderbolt 3 100W Cable for $34.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for $45 with today’s deal matching the Amazon all-time low. Having an extra Thunderbolt 3 cable around the house or office is never a bad idea. This model offers support for all of the latest specs, including 100W charging and 40Gbps transfer speeds. You can also count on support for displays up to 5K in resolution, which is where I’ve used these cables for a few years now. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Looking for connectivity instead? Consider going with Anker’s 5-in-1 USB-C hub for $24 or less if you clip the on-page coupon. This adapter delivers access to extra USB-C ports, micro/SD card readers, and USB 3.0. Ideal for frequent travelers. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Cables feature:

40 Gbps data transfer speeds between Thunderbolt 3 devices

Provides up to 100W of power delivery to Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C devices

Supports 4K/5K Ultra HD displays

