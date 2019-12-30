Treat your battlestation to CORSAIR’s K95 RGB Keyboard at $130 ($70 off), more

Amazon is currently offering the CORSAIR K95 RGB PLATINUM Mechanical Gaming Keyboard at $129.99 shipped. Usually selling for $200, today’s offer is not only good for a 35% discount, comes within $10 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen. Notable specs here include an Aircraft-grade anodized brushed aluminum frame packed with Cherry MX speed keys, programable macro functionality, and more. Plus because we’re talking about a gaming keyboard, there’s per-key RGB backlighting. Rated 4.1/5 stars from 405 customers. Head below or more.

Also on sale today, Amazon offers the HyperX Alloy Elite RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $79.99 shipped. Normally selling for $140, that’s good for a $60 discount, beats Best Buy’s sale price by $35, and matches the Amazon all-time low. HyperX’s Ally Elite headlines the company’s lineup of gaming keyboards with dynamic RGB lighting effects, a steel frame, CHERRY MX switches, media playback controls, and a detachable wrist rest. It carries a 4.4/5 star rating from over 545 gamers.

Regardless if you opt for all the bells and whistles on the featured deal or go for CORSAIR’s more affordable alternative, this highly-rated extended gaming mousepad at $14 helps tie your setup together. With room for a keyboard as well as a mouse, this is a perfect use of your savings.

CORSAIR K95 RGB Platinum Keyboard features:

Take gaming to the next level with this CORSAIR K95 RGB gaming keyboard. This keyboard’s customizable LED backlighting delivers a multicolor light show and makes the unit easier to use in the dark. Mechanical key switches and 18 fully programmable G-keys make this CORSAIR K95 RGB gaming keyboard an asset in any virtual world.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!