Cubii Pro desk elliptical offers HealthKit support, now $249 ($100 off)

Today only, as part of its Year-End Deals, Amazon offers the Cubii Pro Seated Under-Desk Elliptical for $249 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for $349 with today’s price drop beating the Amazon all-time low by $23. The Cubii Pro delivers an elliptical experience for your workspace with a slim design that fits under a desk. It’s Bluetooth-enabled to pair with your iPhone or Android and works with HealthKit for additional tracking. Rated 4.3/5 stars by 635 Amazon customers.

Save further and go with the top-rated Stamina Inmotion Elliptical for $84. You’ll miss out on a few key features, most notably iPhone and Apple HealthKit integration, but there’s still a lot to like. Especially at a price tag of 66% less than today’s featured deal. Learn more about the Stamina Inmotion Elliptical here.

Cubii Pro features:

Cubii is the leading compact ergonomic elliptical to work out while you sit at home and office.

Bluetooth enabled with the Cubii app to track your progress and sync to FitBit and Apple HealthKit

Low impact on joints with 8 levels of resistance to increase your activity over time.

Whisper quiet with a smooth gliding motion. Quick and easy assemble. 4 screws and you are done!

Get Fit While You Sit, you can multitask with the Cubii to make exercise a breeze.

