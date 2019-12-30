Cubii Pro desk elliptical offers HealthKit support, now $249 ($100 off)

Today only, as part of its Year-End Deals, Amazon offers the Cubii Pro Seated Under-Desk Elliptical for $249 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for $349 with today’s price drop beating the Amazon all-time low by $23. The Cubii Pro delivers an elliptical experience for your workspace with a slim design that fits under a desk. It’s Bluetooth-enabled to pair with your iPhone or Android and works with HealthKit for additional tracking. Rated 4.3/5 stars by 635 Amazon customers.

Save further and go with the top-rated Stamina Inmotion Elliptical for $84. You’ll miss out on a few key features, most notably iPhone and Apple HealthKit integration, but there’s still a lot to like. Especially at a price tag of 66% less than today’s featured deal. Learn more about the Stamina Inmotion Elliptical here.

Cubii Pro features:

  • Cubii is the leading compact ergonomic elliptical to work out while you sit at home and office.
  • Bluetooth enabled with the Cubii app to track your progress and sync to FitBit and Apple HealthKit
  • Low impact on joints with 8 levels of resistance to increase your activity over time.
  • Whisper quiet with a smooth gliding motion. Quick and easy assemble. 4 screws and you are done!
  • Get Fit While You Sit, you can multitask with the Cubii to make exercise a breeze.

