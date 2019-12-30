Enjoy hi-fi lossless music on the move with the AP80 Player, now $125

- Dec. 30th 2019 4:03 pm ET

Although streaming music is convenient, you burn through data quickly and most services offer disappointing quality. With the AP80 Portable Music Player, you can enjoy your entire music collection on the go with premium audio. You can grab one now for $125.10 (Orig. $139) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Since Spotify arrived, music players have taken a back seat. But for anyone who wants CD-quality sound, the AP80 is a great option.

This tiny device measures just 2.3 inches long, but the AP80 is packed with technology. It has a flagship ES9218P DAC chip, aptX technology for silky-smooth Bluetooth audio, and Mage Sound 8-Ball Tuning. That should be enough to satisfy any audiophile.

The AP80 runs on the professional HiBy 3.0 OS on a 2.45-inch color touchscreen, allowing you to flick through songs and albums. The 800mAh battery lasts for up to 15 hours, and you can expand the storage up to 1TB.

Made from aluminum alloy, the AP80 is durable enough for travel. It also has a built-in FM radio, and a step counter.

Normally priced at $139, the AP80 Portable Music Player is now only $125.10 in a range of colors.

